News
North Carolina Lottery Results for June 21, 2025, Announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Lottery announced the winning numbers for its draw games on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
In the Powerball game, the winning numbers were 03-16-32-52-62, with a Powerball of 24 and a Power Play multiplier of 3. Players hoping for a big win also participated in the Lucky Ball game, where the winning numbers were 08-10-22-26-28 and a Lucky Ball of 04.
Daily draws showed that the Day draw results were 4-2-7, with a Fireball of 7. The Evening results revealed numbers 3-9-7 and a Fireball of 4. In the second Day draw, the numbers were 4-0-1-2 with a Fireball of 2, while the Evening had 4-5-4-5 and a Fireball of 4. Additionally, another set of numbers drawn were 10-11-14-25-38 and 08-29-35-38-43.
North Carolina Lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599. For prizes exceeding that amount, winners can submit their tickets through the mail or in person at North Carolina Lottery Offices. To claim by mail, one must send a prize claim form, a signed lottery ticket, and copies of a government-issued photo ID and social security card to: North Carolina Education Lottery, P.O. Box 41606, Raleigh, NC 27629.
Winners claiming prizes under $600 do not need to provide copies of identification. To submit claims in person, players should sign the back of their ticket, complete a prize claim form, and bring both the ticket and identification to any Lottery Office.
For more information, players can check previous winning numbers and payouts through official Lottery resources.
