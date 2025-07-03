North Carolina Man Wins $50,000 Playing Maryland Lottery

Baltimore, MD – A North Carolina man got lucky with the Maryland Lottery, winning $50,000 while on a truck driving assignment. Clayton Webb, a long-haul trucker, purchased a winning FAST PLAY ticket at a Wawa convenience store in College Park on July 1.

Webb, who travels across nine states for work, decided to take a night off in College Park after delivering goods in Silver Spring. He visited the Wawa at 10050 Baltimore Avenue, spent $5 on the Lottery vending machine, and chose the Double Win game. To his surprise, he discovered his ticket was worth $50,000.

“I folded it and put it in my pocket,” Webb said after claiming his prize on July 2 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “No need to play any more after that.” Before this win, his highest Lottery prize was $5,000 from North Carolina and $1,000 from Tennessee.

The timing of the win is especially significant for Webb. The engine on his lawn mower recently failed and needs replacing, which comes at a considerable expense, as he mows 52 acres. Webb remarked, “When I’m not driving a truck, I’m on my tractor.”

While he plans to continue playing the Lottery occasionally, he maintains a cautious approach. “I play a little bit. I don’t overdo it,” he added. The Wawa store that sold him the ticket will receive a $500 bonus as part of the Lottery’s retailer incentive program.

The Double Win game currently has 13 remaining top-tier prizes of $50,000, along with tens of thousands of other prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.