North Carolina Tar Heels Aim for Strong ACC Start Against Florida State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina Tar Heels (12-1) are set to open their Atlantic Coast Conference play against the Florida State Seminoles (7-6) on Tuesday, December 30, at 7 p.m. ET at the Dean E. Smith Center. This matchup comes after an eight-day break for the Tar Heels, during which they secured a decisive 99-51 victory over East Carolina on December 22.

As the Tar Heels approach their conference opener, they look to extend their six-game winning streak. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 with commentators Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander calling the action.

North Carolina has excelled in the early part of the season, boasting a home record of 9-0 and averaging 86.3 points per game at home. The Tar Heels have been particularly effective on their home court, winning every game there by a margin of at least 12 points.

This is the second time in three years that North Carolina has faced Florida State in their ACC opener. The Tar Heels previously defeated the Seminoles 78-70 at home in December 2023. Historically, North Carolina has a commanding 57-16 record against Florida State, including an impressive 24-4 at home.

Florida State enters this matchup following two consecutive wins, but their struggles against higher-tier opponents have been evident. They have lost all four matchups against power conference teams this season. The Seminoles average a staggering 36.2 three-point attempts per game, leading the ACC but struggling with a 31.4% success rate.

The Tar Heels will need to focus on defending the perimeter and box out for rebounds, as Florida State is known for its offensive rebounding prowess. Carolina is currently averaging 42 rebounds per game, ranking them among the best in the country.

In their last outing, standout players Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson both recorded double-doubles against ECU, highlighting their contributions to the Tar Heels’ early success. With the chance to start the ACC season off on the right foot, all eyes will be on North Carolina as they look to keep momentum going into 2026.