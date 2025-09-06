North Carolina’s Tar Heels to Play Charlotte Amidst Excitement and Expectations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina‘s football team, under new head coach Bill Belichick, is set to play Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium this Saturday, making it only the third time a team from a major Power 4 conference will visit the campus stadium.

Charlotte has seen a surge in popularity, selling out its season ticket allotment for the first time in history, largely attributed to North Carolina’s presence on its schedule. The 49ers, who have been evolving since restarting their football program in 2013, have also hired former Ohio coach Tim Albin, adding to their momentum.

The matchup with North Carolina, alongside previous games with Duke and Maryland, positions Charlotte as a rising contender in college football. Charlotte Athletics Director Mike Hill stated that talks about moving the game occurred before Belichick’s hire but ultimately decided to keep the game on their home turf. “It’s important for us to play on campus and draw in new fans,” Hill said.

Temporary seating will increase the stadium’s capacity to nearly 18,000. All permanent seats are sold out, with additional bleacher seats selling quickly. Hill expects a significant walk-up crowd on game day.

North Carolina, under Belichick, marks a notable shift for the program that has not seen an ACC title since 1980. With much interest around Belichick’s first season, he expressed that he is focused on preparation despite the weather challenges delaying the game’s kickoff. “We control what we can control,” he said. “How we prepare and play is our focus, regardless of the crowd size.”

The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. but may start late due to weather warnings in the area. In addition to Belichick’s presence boosting ticket sales, a record number of media requests have flooded in, highlighting the game’s significance.

“As we continue our growth in college sports, this game brings invaluable attention,” said Jason Saine, a former state representative and supporter of Charlotte athletics. A victory, he noted, would amplify the excitement but even hosting this game is a considerable achievement for the university.

North Carolina looks to establish itself better in the competitive football landscape while building on the anticipation surrounding Belichick’s strategy and vision for the future.