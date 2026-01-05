North Central Cardinals Aim for Fourth National Championship Title

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) — The North Central Cardinals football team is gearing up for the Division III National Championship game scheduled for Sunday. This marks the sixth consecutive year the team has reached this level of competition, having previously claimed three titles.

In preparation for this weekend’s game, the Cardinals held one of their final practices on Tuesday, emphasizing that playing late in the season has become a familiar routine for them. Cortez Jones, an All-American junior offensive lineman, reflected on the team’s culture, stating, ‘It was one of the reasons I came here: the culture, what this program teaches us as far as being a great man outside of football.’

Head coach Brad Spencer, a longtime resident of Naperville and former player at North Central, has witnessed the team’s evolution over the past two decades, including four years as head coach. He noted, ‘Winning cultivates winning. There’s a lot to be said for that.’

The success of the program has united the Naperville community, with local establishments like The Lantern restaurant bar hosting watch parties for the games. The venue proudly displays banners, posters, and memorabilia from past championship teams, attracting a passionate crowd. Tammy Mores from The Lantern commented, ‘They’re great people from students through alumni. They are kind, generous and appreciate their sports team.’

This year’s championship game will take place in Canton, Ohio, near the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Although the Cardinals lost during their last appearance there, they are determined to secure victory this time around. Spencer emphasized the significance of this moment for the team’s seniors: ‘It’s really about getting the job done for these seniors, whether you’re playing in Canton, or Salem or the moon.’

As the No. 1 ranked team in Division III with a flawless 14-0 record, the Cardinals are hopeful of finishing the season with a remarkable 15-0 standing.