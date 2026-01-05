Sports
North Central Cardinals Aim for Fourth National Championship Title
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) — The North Central Cardinals football team is gearing up for the Division III National Championship game scheduled for Sunday. This marks the sixth consecutive year the team has reached this level of competition, having previously claimed three titles.
In preparation for this weekend’s game, the Cardinals held one of their final practices on Tuesday, emphasizing that playing late in the season has become a familiar routine for them. Cortez Jones, an All-American junior offensive lineman, reflected on the team’s culture, stating, ‘It was one of the reasons I came here: the culture, what this program teaches us as far as being a great man outside of football.’
Head coach Brad Spencer, a longtime resident of Naperville and former player at North Central, has witnessed the team’s evolution over the past two decades, including four years as head coach. He noted, ‘Winning cultivates winning. There’s a lot to be said for that.’
The success of the program has united the Naperville community, with local establishments like The Lantern restaurant bar hosting watch parties for the games. The venue proudly displays banners, posters, and memorabilia from past championship teams, attracting a passionate crowd. Tammy Mores from The Lantern commented, ‘They’re great people from students through alumni. They are kind, generous and appreciate their sports team.’
This year’s championship game will take place in Canton, Ohio, near the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Although the Cardinals lost during their last appearance there, they are determined to secure victory this time around. Spencer emphasized the significance of this moment for the team’s seniors: ‘It’s really about getting the job done for these seniors, whether you’re playing in Canton, or Salem or the moon.’
As the No. 1 ranked team in Division III with a flawless 14-0 record, the Cardinals are hopeful of finishing the season with a remarkable 15-0 standing.
Recent Posts
- Claressa Shields Inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Amid Title Preparations
- Law Firms Offer Guidance for Accident Victims Facing Delayed Pain
- Ruben Amorim Sacked as Manchester United Manager After 14 Months
- Dog Bite Risks Increase During New Year’s Celebrations in Denton
- Fort Worth Firm Guides Post-Accident Actions to Protect Rights
- Adelaide 36ers Defeat Sydney Kings in Thrilling Comeback Game
- Australian Open Qualifying Features Youth and Experience
- Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
- Solo Leveling Producer Hints at Big News for 2026
- Hollywood Gears Up for an Exciting 2026 Movie Season
- Capitals’ Wilson and Thompson Named to Canada Olympic Hockey Team
- Iga Świątek Emphasizes Women’s Tennis Strength at United Cup
- Tereza Valentova Faces Anna Kalinskaya at WTA Brisbane International
- Mallory Matheny to Play in Under Armour Volleyball America Game
- Brooklyn’s 2025 Affordable Housing Trends Shape Community Focus
- Influencer Piper Rockelle Breaks Record with OnlyFans Earnings
- Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage From Fall in Hawaii
- Veteran Actor Ahn Sung-ki in Critical Condition After Choking Incident
- Marcus Smart Proves His Worth Again with Lakers
- Houston Texans Set for Playoff Clash Against Pittsburgh Steelers