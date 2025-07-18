North Devon Councils Propose Boundary Changes for Community Governance Review

Barnstaple, England – Communities in North Devon are invited to weigh in on proposed changes to several town and parish councils. North Devon Council is conducting a Community Governance Review, aiming to reassess the boundaries and electoral arrangements within its district.

This review is designed to ensure that local governance structures function efficiently and meet community needs. Periodic assessments create clearer boundaries, reflecting local identities and promoting effective governance.

Residents of affected parishes can participate in a consultation open until September 30, providing feedback on boundary adjustments and proposed changes. Councillor Christopher Norman, chair of North Devon Council’s Governance Committee, emphasized the importance of community input: “The Community Governance Review is a crucial opportunity for residents in North Devon to help shape the future of their local town or parish council,” he stated.

Proposals for Barnstaple include adjustments to various parish boundaries affecting Pilton, Landkey, Sticklepath, and others. Some key suggestions involve the incorporation of new developments in Barnstaple’s boundaries and modifications in council representation.

Fremington Parish Council is also seeking feedback on changing ward names to better represent local communities and adjust the number of councilors to balance representation.

The Ilfracombe Town Council aims to revert to three distinct wards: East, West, and Central. North Molton Parish Council has proposed adding one more council member to accommodate population growth in the area.

All proposals can be reviewed, and feedback can be submitted via the Let’s Talk North Devon website, by email, or through paper copies available at several community hubs.

The council will present its final recommendations in April 2026, with changes taking effect in May 2027 ahead of upcoming elections.