North Texas Set for Cooler, Stormy Fourth of July Weekend

DALLAS, Texas – North Texas is preparing for an uncharacteristically cool Fourth of July weekend, with possible storms and cooler temperatures expected.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews shared the forecast, indicating that a disturbance will bring light showers to the area Thursday morning. Clouds are forecasted to create a humid environment, keeping temperatures lower than usual.

While widespread showers are not anticipated by early afternoon, additional storms may emerge later in the day as temperatures rise. Most areas are not expected to reach the 90s, with any that do barely hitting the mark. Scattered storms may produce rain and lightning but are likely to diminish after sunset.

Small showers are predicted to carry into the morning hours of July 4, resulting in a cloudy start to the holiday. Cloud cover will help maintain the cooler temperatures in North Texas, with the possibility of scattered storms developing in the afternoon.

The probability of these storms is low, around 20%, and they are expected to decrease after sunset, allowing for clearer skies later in the evening. Saturday and Sunday are expected to bring slightly warmer conditions, with temperatures potentially reaching the low 90s.

The holiday weekend will see light winds with potential spotty showers later in the weekend. The forecast suggests that sunshine may break through the clouds, bringing temperatures up to about 94 degrees.

This information is sourced from the National Weather Service and forecasts from meteorologist Evan Andrews.