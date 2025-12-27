North Texas Star QB Drew Mestemaker Focuses on Bowl Amid Transfer Speculation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker made it clear he is focused on playing in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday against San Diego State, despite future uncertainties. Mestemaker leads the nation with 4,129 passing yards this season and has been under speculation about transferring from the Mean Green.

Mestemaker reiterated his commitment to the bowl game at a press conference at the Isleta Resort, indicating he will decide about his future following the game. Recent changes have seen UNT’s head coach Eric Morris leave the program for Oklahoma State after a loss in the American Conference title game.

“I haven’t decided anything yet,” said Mestemaker. “There’s been a lot of noise about everything that’s going on with coach Morris leaving, but I haven’t made a decision about what I want to do in the future. I’m focused on the bowl game.”

While many players across the country have opted out of bowl games in preparation for the upcoming transfer portal opening on January 2, Mestemaker chose to continue playing. “It was a pretty easy decision to keep playing,” he said. “I didn’t want to step out on these seniors with this being their last game.”

His decision has resonated with interim coach Drew Svoboda, highlighting Mestemaker’s commitment and professionalism. “This guy right here is a pro,” Svoboda stated. “He understands the responsibility on his shoulders, and we all believe in his abilities.”

The Mean Green will also benefit from having star running back Caleb Hawkins available after he recovered from an injury sustained during the conference championship. Hawkins has had an impressive season, rushing for 1,236 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Mestemaker’s performance has been noteworthy; he was recently named the American’s Offensive Player of the Year and won the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the top collegiate player who began their career as a walk-on. This bowl game is significant for the program, which is historically 3-12 in bowl appearances and is tied with Indiana and UTEP for the longest losing streak in bowl games at seven.

“I’ll think about everything after,” Mestemaker added, as he prepares to lead the Mean Green in their quest to end the bowl losing streak. With the challenges of the changing coaching staff and impending player transfers, the match against San Diego State is sure to be a crucial moment for the team.