News
North Texas Weather: Brief Rain Before Summer Heat Returns
DALLAS, Texas – North Texas residents will experience a mix of weather on Wednesday, with a brief chance of showers before the return of typical summer heat.
Meteorologist Evan Andrews reported that a weak disturbance will affect the area for a short period on Wednesday and partly on Thursday. This will bring increased cloud cover, slightly cooler temperatures, and the possibility of a few showers.
Southern regions of North Texas may see stray showers on Wednesday morning, with the majority of spotty storms expected to arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by the afternoon. While heavier storms are not anticipated, isolated storms could occur throughout the Metroplex.
The highest storm coverage is expected to be east and south of Dallas-Fort Worth. Residents should prepare for gusty winds, although temperatures will remain in the low 90s.
Thursday will mirror Wednesday, with a weak disturbance bringing isolated showers and staying in the low 90s before the summer heat intensifies. High temperatures will gradually rise through the week, though they are expected to stay below 100 degrees, generally reaching into the high 90s.
As humidity increases, the heat index might exceed 100 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated, with this weather pattern expected to persist until Monday.
The National Weather Service provided this information.
