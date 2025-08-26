North Texas Weather to Cool After Hot Days Ahead of Cold Front

DALLAS – A late-season cold front is set to bring much-needed relief to North Texas, where temperatures have soared into the high 90s. Meteorologists predict a high of 98 degrees on Monday before the front arrives late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The cold front may trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in northern counties, with chances of rain estimated between 20 to 30 percent. The cooler air mass that follows is expected to lower high temperatures to the mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, marking a significant drop from Monday’s oppressive heat.

Residents along the Red River may experience an even more drastic fall, with highs dipping to 78 or 79 degrees. A second, stronger cold front is anticipated late next week, promising to keep temperatures in the 80s as summer winds down. This front is also likely to bring additional rain and storms.

This forecast comes on the heels of a record-breaking summer for the region, where numerous high-temperature days have tested local residents.

The FOX 4 Weather Team provides ongoing updates. A weakening cold front will push through North Texas, leading to a slight chance of rain, primarily in the northern parts of the area, where high temperatures on Monday will still reach mid-90s.

As Wednesday arrives, temperatures are projected to climb again after the initial cold front fades. A stronger front will move in by Thursday night, increasing the chance of showers and cooler air arriving by Friday and the weekend.

Residents planning outdoor activities for Labor Day weekend should pay close attention to the forecast, as lingering rain chances may affect outdoor plans, especially on Saturday. The outlook for early next week shows similar cool weather and potential rain.

As temperatures begin to shift from extreme heat to milder feels, North Texans are eager for a break from this summer’s sweltering conditions.