North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead

DALLAS — North Texas could experience scattered storms early this week, with a hot and humid Fourth of July expected. Forecasters advise residents to prepare for heat index values near 100 degrees daily as temperatures rise.

This week, high temperatures are predicted to reach the 90s, one to four degrees above normal. Southerly winds are expected to increase humidity levels, contributing to the discomfort.

Rain chances will return tonight and into Tuesday, following a weak cold front that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to areas near the Red River. Most storm activity will likely stay close to the Red River and Oklahoma, but an isolated storm could produce gusty winds of 50-60 mph and pea-sized hail.

Storms should clear out by Tuesday morning. However, afternoon storms may develop as the stationary front remains in the area, although severe weather is not anticipated.

For those planning outdoor activities for the Fourth of July, the weather looks primarily sunny, with highs in the upper 90s and morning lows in the 70s. There might be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, mainly west of Dallas-Fort Worth.

A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures steady in the 90s. Although rain chances are limited, the weather pattern appears to be shifting, introducing some unpredictability later in the week.

The latest forecasts suggest that DFW has not yet experienced its first 100-degree day of the year, but that could happen soon, as July brings hotter conditions.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated and exercise caution if participating in outdoor activities over the holiday weekend. The current weather is characterized by a mix of hot, humid days and occasional rain.