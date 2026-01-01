News
Northeast Ohio Faces Power Outages Amid Heavy Snow and Strong Winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Thousands of customers in Northeast Ohio lost power Monday afternoon as heavy snow and strong winds swept across the region. FirstEnergy Corp. reported outages in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties as wind gusts reached up to 60 mph.
As of 2:04 p.m., over 5,000 customers were without power in Cuyahoga County, with 1,224 in Geauga and 2,583 in Lake. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a winter weather advisory for much of the Cleveland area, including a lake-effect snow warning for Geauga County.
The outages coincided with a dramatic drop in temperatures, plunging from the 50s to the 20s early Monday. This sudden change raised concerns about flash freezing on roads and sidewalks, making travel dangerous.
Forecasters predict that by Tuesday afternoon, parts of Northeast Ohio could receive between 3 to 7 inches of snow, with the heaviest accumulation expected in the primary snowbelt east of Cleveland. Snowfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour, especially in eastern areas.
Officials cautioned that falling trees and snow-laden branches could exacerbate power outages and create treacherous driving conditions. In Bay Village, downed trees and electrical wires resulted in the closure of Columbia Road between Wolf and Lake roads.
Snow is anticipated to taper off Tuesday night, but gusty winds and frigid temperatures are expected to persist into the middle of the week.
Sean McDonnell covers Cleveland City Hall for cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
