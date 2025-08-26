Northern California Heat Wave Expected to Break Records This Friday

SACRAMENTO, California – A severe heat wave is hitting Northern California, with Friday likely marking the hottest day of the year for many regions. Meteorologists have issued an Impact Day alert due to rising temperatures and an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

The KCRA 3 weather team anticipates that Sacramento will see a peak high of 102 degrees on Friday, significantly above the seasonal average of 92 degrees for this time of year. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially those sensitive to heat.

Across Sacramento Valley, temperatures are projected to range between 100 and 104 degrees. Several locations could potentially break previous heat records. Meteorologist Tamara Berg mentioned that conditions will feel similar to those experienced on Thursday, which also reached 102 degrees.

While the heat wave may begin to wane over the weekend, some areas might still reach the 100-degree mark due to increasing cloud cover. On Saturday and Sunday, highs are expected to be in the upper 90s with afternoon thunderstorms possible in the Sierra, particularly near Lake Tahoe.

The storms may produce lightning, small hail, and gusty winds, complicating an already tense fire risk landscape in the region. The combination of dry conditions and high temperatures could elevate wildfire danger in the following days, especially across Southern California.

As the heat subsides into early next week, overnight temperatures are anticipated to remain warm, further stressing the importance of precautions for vulnerable populations and pets.