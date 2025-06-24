News
Northern Lights Alert: 14 States May See Auroras Tonight
PORTLAND, Maine — Aurora chasers have a reason to celebrate as a stream of solar wind is expected to create visible northern lights across 14 U.S. states on the night of June 25. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has forecasted G1 to G2 geomagnetic storms, which could push the auroral oval further south than usual.
The Kp index, a measurement of geomagnetic activity, is expected to reach up to 5, qualifying as a moderate G2 storm. This indicates a strong likelihood for auroras to be seen on the northern horizon in places such as New York, Oregon, and South Dakota, especially in areas with minimal light pollution.
NOAA reports that while solar activity is relatively low, a fast-moving wind will reach Earth late on June 25, increasing aurora visibility, particularly at high latitudes. Alaska is anticipated to have the highest chance of seeing the lights.
Fourteen states where auroras could be visible have been identified. They are: Alaska, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, New York, and South Dakota. These states have been ranked from most likely to least likely based on their proximity to the auroral oval.
It’s important to note that auroras can be unpredictable. Sometimes they appear much farther south than anticipated, leaving viewers disappointed. Experts urge those wishing to catch a glimpse tonight to find a north-facing location with clear skies, away from city lights, and to be ready around 1 a.m. local time, when the sky will be darkest.
The northern lights are caused by charged particles from the sun colliding with Earth’s magnetic field. These interactions can produce stunning displays of colorful lights in the sky. If conditions allow, this phenomenon may not only be limited to the 14 states mentioned but could potentially extend even further.
