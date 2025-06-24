News
Northern Lights Alert: 14 States Could See Aurora Tonight
Washington, D.C. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued an upgraded forecast indicating that the Northern Lights may be visible across 14 U.S. states tonight. The geomagnetic storm is expected to peak on the night of June 24 and into June 25.
NOAA’s prediction rates the storm as G2 on a scale from G1 to G5, signifying a minor geomagnetic event. The Kp index, which indicates aurora intensity, is expected to reach a value of 5. This increase in solar activity stems from a substantial hole in the sun’s atmosphere that is sending streams of solar wind towards Earth.
The regions with the best chances of seeing the aurora include areas in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Observers are advised to head to locations away from light pollution for optimal viewing conditions.
Real-time data from NASA‘s DSCOVR and ACE satellites will provide updates on aurora visibility. These satellites, which orbit the sun approximately one million miles from Earth, can offer about a 30-minute warning for aurora displays by measuring the solar wind’s speed and magnetic intensity.
The Northern Lights occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field, primarily in polar regions. This interaction causes collisions with oxygen and nitrogen, releasing energy in the form of light. The current geomagnetic activity is expected to continue through 2025 and 2026.
Clear skies are essential for aurora sighting, and enthusiasts are encouraged to share their pictures if they witness the display tonight.
