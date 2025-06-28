Northern Lights Expected Across 14 States This Weekend

NEW YORK CITY, NY — An unusual geomagnetic storm is expected to enhance visibility for the Northern Lights across parts of the United States tonight. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecast a Kp index of four on a scale of nine for Thursday night, making auroras more likely to be seen further south, away from the poles.

Minor geomagnetic activity was reported earlier Thursday, with a potential for isolated moderate storms to occur late Thursday into early Friday. This disturbance is attributed to a colder spot on the sun’s surface, NOAA stated.

According to the agency, Alaska has the highest chance of seeing the Northern Lights after sunset. Other states such as northern Montana, North Dakota, and parts of Minnesota and Upper Michigan also have favorable conditions. Lesser chances are noted for areas in Washington, northern Idaho, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Maine.

NOAA recommends that viewers observe the lights between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, emphasizing the importance of finding a dark area away from city lights. A photography expert advised using a wide-angle lens with an aperture of four or lower for optimal capture of the aurora.

Over the past year, the Northern Lights have become more prominent following a peak in solar activity known as a solar maximum, which marks heightened occurrences of solar events, including solar flares. NOAA and NASA have indicated that stronger auroras will likely persist into early 2026.

This weekend’s geomagnetic conditions may allow the auroras to reach southern states, with 14 states indicated as having potential visibility, including New York and Oregon. The states are ordered by likelihood and include Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Hampshire, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and South Dakota.

As auroras can vary in visibility, NOAA cautioned that they sometimes appear much further south than expected, but hopes are high for a spectacular show tonight for those in the right locations.