Northern Lights Expected to Dazzle This Weekend as Solar Storm Approaches

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The northern lights, or aurora borealis, will be more visible than previously expected this Sunday night as a minor geomagnetic storm is set to enhance auroral activity across the northern United States, according to an updated forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Forecasters predict a Kp index of five out of nine, indicating a notably “brighter” aurora. This increase in activity is attributed to high-speed streams of solar winds from a colossal coronal hole on the sun.

The aurora could potentially be visible in states along the U.S.-Canadian border, such as North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, South Dakota, Montana, and Washington. In addition, the auroras may also reach parts of northeastern Wyoming and northern Iowa. On the East Coast, viewers in northern Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are also likely to see the lights.

NOAA advises prospective viewers to move away from bright city lights and seek a location with an unobstructed view towards the north. The best time to catch a glimpse of the auroras is typically within two hours before and after midnight, although they may still be present outside of this time frame with diminished brightness.

Forecasters have issued warnings for possible G2 geomagnetic storms this weekend. If these develop, auroras could be visible over Alaska and extend to parts of Canada, Scandinavia, and northern areas of the U.K.

A coronal hole, noted for its butterfly shape, is currently sending a stream of solar wind that could result in a moderate geomagnetic storm. Solar winds from this hole are expected to reach Earth around September 14.

Geomagnetic storms occur when solar winds interact with Earth’s magnetic field. Charged particles collide with gases in the upper atmosphere, resulting in the brilliant displays observers often associate with the northern lights. The conditions are particularly favorable this time of year due to the upcoming autumn equinox, when Earth’s orientation allows for more effective connections between its magnetic field and the solar wind.

With exciting opportunities for viewing the auroras this weekend, skywatchers are advised to remain vigilant and mindful of local aurora forecast services to track the storm’s strength. Whether experiencing a magnificent light show or enjoying a starry night sky, this weekend offers a natural showcase worth witnessing.