Northern Lights Expected Across 15 States Tonight Amid Solar Activity

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The northern lights could illuminate the skies over 15 U.S. states tonight, as forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict geomagnetic storms driven by a high-speed solar wind and coronal mass ejection (CME).

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center reports that the combination of incoming solar winds and the CME are likely to elevate geomagnetic conditions to moderate (G2) levels, with a possibility of strong (G3) storms if both phenomena arrive closely.

Tonight, the auroras may be visible for viewers in states including Alaska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, South Dakota, Idaho, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Washington, Wyoming, Iowa, and New York.

“Auroras can be unpredictable,” said a NOAA spokesperson. “If conditions align favorably and skies are clear, they could reach further south than originally forecasted.”

Tonight’s events start as darkness falls, with potential visibility lasting into the early hours of Thursday. Residents in areas with minimal light pollution are encouraged to keep an eye on the sky.

According to NOAA, geomagnetic storm activity is expected to peak later tonight. For optimal viewing, experts recommend finding a dark spot away from city lights and using tools like the Dark Sky Place Finder to identify ideal locations.

For those looking to capture the northern lights on film, adjustments on smartphones can enhance photography. Users of iPhones should activate Night Mode, while Android users should utilize Pro Mode and turn off the flash.

“The aurora borealis is a spectacular natural light display caused by interactions between solar winds and the Earth’s atmosphere,” the spokesperson added. “This week offers a great opportunity for both seasoned and novice skywatchers to witness this beautiful phenomenon.”