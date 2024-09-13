Connect with us

Northern Lights to Illuminate UK Skies This Week

3 hours ago

Northern Lights Uk

The renowned Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are predicted to grace the skies of the United Kingdom once more, according to meteorological forecasts.

Astronomy enthusiasts and general public alike in various regions have already had multiple opportunities to witness this stunning natural display in 2024.

Most recent observations of this celestial phenomenon were reported earlier this week. This mesmerizing spectacle is expected to be visible again from Thursday to Friday, specifically on the nights of September 12 and 13, as stated by the Met Office.

The Northern Lights occur when charged solar particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a captivating array of colors. Presence of nitrogen and oxygen, which are abundant in the atmosphere, is responsible for the hues of purple, blue, pink, and green that are translated into the night sky.

The forecast indicates an enhanced auroral activity due to the anticipated arrival of a coronal mass ejection (CME) on Thursday night into Friday. People in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England, and other locations of similar geomagnetic latitude stand a good chance of experiencing the lights.

Due to these conditions, the best viewing locations would be areas with minimal light pollution where the northern horizon is clearly visible. The Met Office advises using cameras to capture the phenomenon, as they can be more sensitive to the varying light wavelengths than the human eye.

