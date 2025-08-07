Northern Lights May Dazzle 18 States This Week

DENVER, Colorado — A strong solar storm could illuminate the night sky with the Northern Lights across 18 states on August 7 and 8. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for these dates, forecasting conditions conducive to spectacular auroras.

The storm is expected due to the combined effects of a coronal mass ejection (CME) that occurred on August 5 and a coronal hole high-speed stream (CH HSS). NOAA anticipates a G2 (Moderate) alert on August 8 and a G1 (Minor) alert the following day.

The NOAA stated, “A CME and Coronal Hole High Speed Stream (CH HSS) are anticipated to affect Earth with elevated geomagnetic response, and depending on the orientation of the embedded magnetic field, potential exists for moderate storm levels.”

The 18 states likely to witness the Northern Lights include Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, South Dakota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, New York, Wyoming, Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois. Residents in these areas should consider stepping outside tonight for a chance to see the colorful show.

To enhance the viewing experience, experts suggest finding a location away from city lights. The best time to view the auroras is at about 2 a.m., when the sky is usually darkest. However, given the unpredictability of solar storms, it’s advisable to check the sky throughout the night.

NASA has stated that auroras occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth’s magnetic field, creating beautiful light displays. People interested in viewing the auroras might also consider downloading tracking apps for real-time updates.