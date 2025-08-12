Northwest Wins ECNL Girls Conference Cup in Thrilling Final

CHULA VISTA, CA – The Northwest team triumphed at the 2025 ECNL Girls Conference Cup, defeating Texas 3-2 in a thrilling championship match held at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. This event featured 120 talented athletes from U16 to U18/19 who were selected through extensive scouting over the past months.

During the two-day competition, players were divided into eight geographically based teams. After preliminary mini-games, the top teams progressed to the semifinals. The Northwest and Southwest emerged as Group A and Group B champions, respectively, while Texas and Mid-Atlantic took the runner-up spots.

In the semifinals, the Northwest continued their unbeaten streak with a decisive 3-0 defeat of Mid-Atlantic, while Texas narrowly overcame Southwest 2-1.

The championship match opened with Texas taking an early lead; Kyara O’Connor (Real Colorado National) scored from the penalty spot, making it 1-0. However, the Northwest equalized just before halftime with a goal from Caelyn Dyer (Pleasanton Rage), level at 1-1 going into the break.

In the second half, the Northwest surged ahead, first with a goal from MVLA and then, shortly after, Saleen Koszorus (XF Academy) dribbled past the Texas keeper to make it 3-1. In the final minutes, Texas fought back, with a goal from Solar SC, but the Northwest held on to secure their second consecutive title.

Post-game, several accolades were awarded, including Player of the Week and Golden Boot. The highlights included Malia Zillman (Rockford Raptors FC) winning the Golden Glove and Lily Jeakle (Nationals SC) earning the Golden Boot.