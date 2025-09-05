Northwestern Football Opens Home Game Season at Martin Stadium

Evanston, Illinois — Northwestern University’s football team is gearing up for its first home game this Friday as the Wildcats take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks at Martin Stadium. This matchup will kick off at 6:30 p.m., following last week’s disappointing 23-3 loss against Tulane University in New Orleans.

Fans can look forward to a revamped stadium experience this season at the temporary Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. This is the second season in this temporary facility while the new Ryan Field is under construction and expected to open in 2026.

Northwestern built the lakeside stadium last year to host the team for two years. It can accommodate about 12,000 fans, and some upgrades have been made this season based on feedback from last year’s experience.

“We’ve adjusted the layout and made enhancements that will improve fan experience,” said Jesse Marks, Northwestern Athletics’ chief revenue officer.

Gates for the stadium will open at 5 p.m. on game days. A designated plaza area will include a new multi-level bar and beverage structure, entertainment options, and an improved fan area, according to the university.

Tailgating will continue to be popular at games. Marks noted that there will be a designated tailgate inside the stadium, and premium tailgating will return to the lakefill area through the vendor Tailgreeter. Attendees can purchase tent spaces for various home games, including those against prominent teams like UCLA and Purdue.

Parking will be available in several locations near the stadium, including surface lots along Sheridan Road and designated garages at the university. Additionally, fans can utilize shuttle services from parking lots to the stadium two hours before kickoff.

This weekend’s game is not just a season opener for Northwestern but marks the beginning of a transition for the Chicago Stars, who will play their National Women’s Soccer League season at Martin Stadium beginning in 2026. Stars’ president Karen Leetzow praised the community of Evanston for its support of women’s sports, stating the location offers excellent accessibility for fans.

As Northwestern takes the field, local excitement builds for what promises to be a thrilling season at the temporarily adapted stadium.