Northwestern President Michael Schill Resigns, Community Reacts

Evanston, Illinois — Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced his resignation on September 6, 2025, surprising many in the university community. The resignation has elicited a range of reactions from students, faculty, alumni, and administrators.

Provost Kathleen Hagerty expressed her shock in a statement, acknowledging Schill’s leadership over the past three years. “Having worked very closely with President Schill, I have seen firsthand his leadership and dedication to Northwestern,” she wrote. The university administration plans to work with an interim president while continuing its mission.

Zachary Clopton, the interim dean of the Pritzker School of Law, also praised Schill’s contributions, stating in an email, “I have benefited greatly from his guidance and wisdom.” After taking a sabbatical, Schill will return to the university as a professor at Pritzker.

Meanwhile, the university’s Board of Trustees is actively seeking an individual to fill the interim president role. A spokesperson for the Board stated, “The Board of Trustees is working expeditiously to finalize and announce an interim president to follow President Schill’s tenure.” This indicates that the search for a new leader is underway.

The resignation caught many off guard. Associated Student Government Co-President Jamal Omoniyi mentioned in a statement that the organization felt “caught off guard” and is seeking more information to proceed effectively. Carol Willis, president of the Alumnae of NU, voiced sadness over the news, acknowledging Schill’s efforts amid difficult circumstances.

Schill’s resignation adds to the trend of university presidents stepping down recently. Willis commented that his successor must possess the right skills to navigate these turbulent times.

Several campus organizations have already begun to express their expectations for the next president. The Jewish Voice for Peace at NU urged the new leader to uphold free speech and student rights. In contrast, the Coalition Against Antisemitism described Schill’s departure as a sign of a “leadership crisis” at NU.

Rebecca Zorach, president-elect of the Faculty Senate, noted a concern that faculty should be consulted more in the search for a new president. She commented on the irony of how some political groups have reacted to Schill’s resignation, noting inconsistencies in their narratives.

As the university navigates the transition, the focus remains on finding the right individual to lead while reflecting on the impact of Schill’s leadership.