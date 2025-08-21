Northwestern Settles Lawsuit with Former Coach Pat Fitzgerald

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University has reached a settlement with former football coach Pat Fitzgerald concerning his wrongful termination lawsuit. The agreement comes after Fitzgerald sought $130 million in damages following his dismissal in July 2023, related to allegations of hazing within the football program.

Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks without pay before the university decided to terminate him once former players revealed details of the hazing incidents. Reports surfaced just before his firing, igniting controversy within the football community.

During his 17 years as head coach, Fitzgerald became the longest-tenured coach in Northwestern history. He also served as an assistant coach from 2001 to 2005 and played linebacker for the Wildcats from 1993 to 1996, earning accolades as a two-time unanimous All-American and Chuck Bednarik Award winner.

His coaching record stands at 110 wins and 101 losses, including a balanced 5-5 mark in bowl games, along with two Big Ten Championship Game appearances.

Following Fitzgerald’s departure, the university promoted David Braun, who had been serving as the defensive coordinator. Braun was named the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year and holds a 12-13 record over his two seasons with Northwestern.