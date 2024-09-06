Connect with us

Business

Norwegian Cod Farming Company Ode Aims for Dominance in Global Market

Published

2 days ago

on

Norwegian Cod Farming

Ode, a Norwegian company specializing in farmed cod, has announced ambitious plans to expand its operations significantly. The company aims to increase its harvest to an impressive 25,000 tons by the year 2026.

Through the expansion of its ‘snow cod’ brand, Ode is positioning itself to capture a substantial share of the global market. The company projects that it will achieve a remarkable 78% market share in the farmed cod sector within the next few years.

This strategic move underscores Ode’s commitment to becoming a leader in the aquaculture industry, particularly in the production of farmed cod. The initiative highlights the growing demand for sustainable seafood options worldwide.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.