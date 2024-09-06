Business
Norwegian Cod Farming Company Ode Aims for Dominance in Global Market
Ode, a Norwegian company specializing in farmed cod, has announced ambitious plans to expand its operations significantly. The company aims to increase its harvest to an impressive 25,000 tons by the year 2026.
Through the expansion of its ‘snow cod’ brand, Ode is positioning itself to capture a substantial share of the global market. The company projects that it will achieve a remarkable 78% market share in the farmed cod sector within the next few years.
This strategic move underscores Ode’s commitment to becoming a leader in the aquaculture industry, particularly in the production of farmed cod. The initiative highlights the growing demand for sustainable seafood options worldwide.
