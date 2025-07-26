Sports
Noskova and Bouzkova to Clash in All-Czech WTA Final
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC — Linda Noskova and Marie Bouzkova both won their semifinal matches at the Livesport Prague Open on Friday, setting up the ninth all-Czech WTA final since 1993. Noskova, the tournament’s top seed, defeated Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-1, while No. 5 seed Bouzkova triumphed over Tereza Valentova, coming back from a set down to win 6-4, 7-5.
The matches secured a significant moment for Czech tennis, marking the third all-Czech final in the tournament’s history. With local fans cheering in their home city, both players will be looking for their second WTA title. Bouzkova won her first title at the Prague Open in 2022, while Noskova was the runner-up last year.
This year’s tournament showcased Czech talent, starting with eight players reaching the last 16, something unprecedented in the Open Era. The event saw many young players making their marks, including 18-year-old Valentova, who reached her first tour-level semifinal after notable victories.
No. 23-ranked Noskova will be playing in her fourth final, and Bouzkova, ranked No. 47, is reaching her eighth. The head-to-head record favors Bouzkova, who has won two of their prior encounters. However, Noskova won their most recent match at the 2024 Australian Open.
The final will continue a trend of WTA events featuring players from the same country, marking the fourth such final of 2025. As the tournament comes to a close, the winner will join the ranks of Czech champions at the Prague Open since it became part of the WTA 250 series in 2015.
