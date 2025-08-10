Noskova Faces Jovic in Western & Southern Open Showdown

Cincinnati, Ohio – On Sunday, Linda Noskova, ranked No. 23 in the world, will compete against Iva Jovic, who holds the No. 88 position, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Noskova enters the match as the favorite with odds set at -250, while Jovic’s odds stand at +190.

The match marks a significant early round in the tournament, scheduled to take place later today. Based on the moneyline odds, Noskova has a 71.4% implied probability of winning. A victory for Noskova would solidify her standing as a top player in the tournament.

As the event progresses, many spectators and analysts will be closely watching both players to determine how they handle the pressure and expectations. Tennis fans can expect a competitive match, as Jovic aims to upset the higher-ranked Noskova.

It’s important for bettors to remember that gambling carries risks. The USA Today Network advises to gamble responsibly, using only funds that can be afforded to lose. Historical performances do not guarantee future results, and betting odds can change rapidly.

For those who may struggle with gambling, help is available through the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER. Players must be 21 or older to participate in sports betting.