Notable NWSL Players Prepare for 2026 Free Agency

PORTLAND, OR — As the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) embraces its new free agency period, several top players are gearing up for potential moves as they look towards the 2026 season. The league announced on Tuesday that teams can now negotiate contracts with free agents whose contracts expire at the end of this season.

Among the most notable names on the free agency list are Portland Thorns’ Sophia Wilson and Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman. Both players were crucial members of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) that won Olympic gold in Paris last year. With the addition of two new expansion teams, Boston Legacy and a Denver-based club, the upcoming free agency is poised to be particularly competitive.

Wilson, currently sidelined due to her pregnancy, was the NWSL MVP in 2022 and the league’s Golden Boot winner in 2023, tallying 11 goals in just 17 matches. Rodman is expected to return to the field this month after recovering from a back injury sustained in April. The Spirit have emphasized their desire to keep Rodman, who is among the league’s highest-paid players.

Michele Kang, owner of the Spirit, stated that retaining Rodman is vital for the team, addressing rumors of her potential move to Europe. “We are going to do everything in our power to hopefully keep her here. She’s an integral part of our success,” Kang remarked earlier this year.

In addition to Wilson and Rodman, other key players like Midge Purce from Gotham FC, Kansas City Current’s Lo’Eau LaBonta, and North Carolina Courage’s Casey Murphy are also eligible for free agency, allowing them to negotiate with both their current and new teams.

Gotham FC is currently negotiating with five of its free agents, including Purce, as they look to finalize their roster ahead of the 2026 season. The expansion teams will also have access to significant resources, including $1,065,000 in allocation money, to help them build competitive lineups inn their inaugural year.

This new free agency era in the NWSL follows the elimination of the college draft and expansion draft last year, marking a dramatic shift in how player movement occurs within the league.

As teams prepare for the upcoming adjustments, the NWSL’s focus remains on creating a competitive and engaging league. New strategies, like intra-league loans and increased spending for expansion teams, have been introduced to enhance the dynamics of player negotiation and movement.

Free agency officially began this week, inviting excitement and speculation about potential team rosters for the 2026 season. The NWSL is looking forward to an eventful off-season.