Notre Dame’s CJ Carr Set for First Career Start Against Miami

South Bend, Indiana — CJ Carr is poised to make his first career start as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback on Sunday, August 31, 2025, against the Miami Hurricanes. Carr becomes the third quarterback in Notre Dame history to start a season opener, following in the footsteps of Everett Golson in 2012.

Notre Dame enters the season with high expectations after their impressive run to the national championship last year. Fans remember how Golson led the team from unranked to a perfect 12-0 season. This year’s squad includes notable players like running back Leonard Moore and cornerback.

This opening game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in a prime-time slot, making it a highly anticipated matchup in South Beach. Both teams return talented rosters, with Miami bringing in former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who aims to make a significant impact this season.

The Irish have a long-standing media rights agreement with NBC that ensures their home games will continue to be broadcast there through 2029. Additionally, fans can catch several games on ABC, with at least two expected during the season, including their first game at Miami.

For viewers wanting to follow every game, subscriptions to streaming services such as Peacock and ESPN are necessary. Notre Dame’s October 11 matchup against North Carolina State will be available exclusively on Peacock, further expanding fans’ viewing options.

Overall, nine of the twelve regular season games have designated broadcasts so far, and sports networks will continue to adjust game times as the college football playoff picture develops.

As the 2025 college football season opens, all eyes will be on Carr and the Fighting Irish as they look to build on last year’s success.