Notre Dame Coaches Preview Season Opener Against Miami

South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame football coaches met with reporters Wednesday to discuss their team’s preparation for the season opener against No. 10 Miami this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Chris Ash emphasized the importance of adapting to evolving game rules and ensuring players understand the officials’ expectations. He remarked, “We try to coach within the rules, educate the guys, and practice it consistently.” Ash noted a focus on defensive play and how that adaptation showed up during the first game against Iowa State and Kansas State.

Reflecting on his coaching career, Ash reminisced about the intense game-day atmosphere at Nebraska and other major programs, saying, “It’s a typical SEC environment. They really love their Hogs. All road games are tough, whether at noon or 7 p.m., in hostile territory.” He expects his players to be prepared for those challenges.

Ash also praised player development and leadership within the team. He highlighted Drayk’s growth into a leadership role and noted the maturity of Shuler, who has emerged as a captain. “The growth that he’s demonstrated is well-deserved,” said Ash, adding that Hinish‘s consistency provides a strong example for the rest.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock joined the media call and expressed excitement about the upcoming game. He intends to protect young quarterback CJ Carr by implementing safe plays early in the game. “He’ll want to control the pressure that’s on CJ Carr. You’ll see some safe calls in the first 15 plays — some chosen aggression,” Denbrock explained.

Denbrock underscored the significance of limiting turnovers for Notre Dame to achieve victory. He stated, “If CJ gets out of there without a turnover, I don’t think this game is close.” He predicted a Notre Dame win, emphasizing the importance of establishing a good rhythm on offense early on.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal also spoke to local media, sharing that the team is ready for game week excitement. He noted the experience within his roster, stating, “When you have game experience those guys have, the big moments don’t faze you. They came here to Miami to have that opportunity.”

With both programs highly competitive, Saturday night’s matchup promises to be intense. Fans are looking forward to an exciting start to the 2025 season.