Notre Dame Faces Missouri in ACC/SEC Challenge Showdown

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 18 Notre Dame (5-1) will take on No. 13 Missouri (8-0) in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET. This will mark the first time the Irish play at Sandy and John Black Pavilion, making it a historic event for the program.

The matchup will be available for viewing on ESPN2, with Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck providing commentary. The challenge pits teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference against those from the Southeastern Conference, creating a competitive atmosphere.

Missouri comes into the game with a perfect record, having recently defeated Cleveland State 86-59. The Tigers have scored an impressive average of 92.9 points per game while allowing 68.1. Jacob Crews leads Missouri with an average of 20 points per game, and the team has five players scoring in double figures.

Conversely, Notre Dame is looking to bounce back after a 1-2 performance at the Players Era Festival, where they lost to Kansas and Houston before securing a win against Rutgers. The Fighting Irish average 75.4 points per game with Markus Burton leading the team at 20.1 points.

Both teams have faced tough opponents this season, making this matchup crucial for momentum as they navigate the non-conference period. This game not only provides a platform for individual players to shine but also allows both teams to assess their strengths and weaknesses against a ranked opponent.

As both squads prepare for this highly anticipated game, fans are excited to see if Missouri can maintain their undefeated streak or if Notre Dame will reclaim their dominance at home.