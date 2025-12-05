Sports
Notre Dame Faces Missouri in ACC/SEC Challenge Showdown
OXFORD, Miss. — No. 18 Notre Dame (5-1) will take on No. 13 Missouri (8-0) in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET. This will mark the first time the Irish play at Sandy and John Black Pavilion, making it a historic event for the program.
The matchup will be available for viewing on ESPN2, with Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck providing commentary. The challenge pits teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference against those from the Southeastern Conference, creating a competitive atmosphere.
Missouri comes into the game with a perfect record, having recently defeated Cleveland State 86-59. The Tigers have scored an impressive average of 92.9 points per game while allowing 68.1. Jacob Crews leads Missouri with an average of 20 points per game, and the team has five players scoring in double figures.
Conversely, Notre Dame is looking to bounce back after a 1-2 performance at the Players Era Festival, where they lost to Kansas and Houston before securing a win against Rutgers. The Fighting Irish average 75.4 points per game with Markus Burton leading the team at 20.1 points.
Both teams have faced tough opponents this season, making this matchup crucial for momentum as they navigate the non-conference period. This game not only provides a platform for individual players to shine but also allows both teams to assess their strengths and weaknesses against a ranked opponent.
As both squads prepare for this highly anticipated game, fans are excited to see if Missouri can maintain their undefeated streak or if Notre Dame will reclaim their dominance at home.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown