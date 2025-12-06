Notre Dame Faces TCU in Texas for Key Matchup

FORT WORTH, Texas – Notre Dame‘s men’s basketball team will take on TCU on Friday, December 5, at 8 p.m. ET at Schollmaier Arena. This matchup marks the first time TCU has hosted Notre Dame, who leads the all-time series 5-0.

The Irish, currently with a record of 6-3, are riding momentum after a recent win in the ACC/SEC Challenge. TCU holds a 5-2 record, recently bouncing back from two tough losses with three consecutive wins, including a significant victory over No. 10 Florida.

Notable players for Notre Dame include Markus Burton, averaging 19.9 points per game, and Carson Towt, who ranks No. 17 nationally with 10.2 rebounds per contest. As for TCU, Brock Harding leads the team with 10.0 points and 3.3 steals per game. The Horned Frogs are known for their strong defense, ranking 21st nationally in blocks per game.

Last season, the Irish struggled in close games, finishing 5-5 in one-possession contests. Coach Shrewsberry emphasized the need for mental toughness in these situations. A recent victory against Missouri, where the Irish overcame a 12-point deficit, signaled a shift towards stronger performances in close games.

Burton’s performance in that win was outstanding, contributing a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists. Coach Shrewsberry praised his ability to create opportunities for teammates and make crucial plays. Meanwhile, freshman guard Jalen Haralson has also made a significant impact, scoring in double figures consistently and providing a fresh dynamic on offense.

Both teams will look to secure a Quad 1 win, as TCU’s current NET rating stands at 46. This matchup is pivotal for both squads, leading into the remainder of the season before conference play begins.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, providing fans with an opportunity to watch what promises to be an exciting contest between the Fighting Irish and the Horned Frogs.