Notre Dame Fights for College Football Playoff Inclusion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – Notre Dame‘s football team finished the regular season with a 10-2 record after winning ten consecutive games. The Fighting Irish are hoping to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP).

Notre Dame has shown its dominance during the recent streak, outscoring opponents by an average of 29.7 points per game, despite early losses to ranked teams. The Irish’s last victory was a convincing 49-20 win against Stanford, where they established a 35-3 lead at halftime.

Head coach Marcus Freeman expressed confidence in his team’s performance, stating, “You talk about a team that is probably playing as well as anyone right now. We’ve won 10 straight games, all by double-digit points.”

In the latest CFP rankings, Notre Dame dropped from No. 9 to No. 10, a move Freeman found puzzling. He emphasized the team’s strong performance while acknowledging the impact conference champion slots have on at-large selections.

Junior running back Jeremiyah Love highlighted the team’s focus on closing out the season strong, as they prepare for their playoff fate announcement, expected after the conference championship games this weekend.

Despite their low ranking, statistics indicate that Notre Dame possesses one of the top 15 scoring offenses and defenses among teams in contention for the playoff.

The conclusion of conference championships on Dec. 7 will provide insight into their postseason prospects.