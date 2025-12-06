Sports
Notre Dame Fights for College Football Playoff Inclusion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – Notre Dame‘s football team finished the regular season with a 10-2 record after winning ten consecutive games. The Fighting Irish are hoping to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP).
Notre Dame has shown its dominance during the recent streak, outscoring opponents by an average of 29.7 points per game, despite early losses to ranked teams. The Irish’s last victory was a convincing 49-20 win against Stanford, where they established a 35-3 lead at halftime.
Head coach Marcus Freeman expressed confidence in his team’s performance, stating, “You talk about a team that is probably playing as well as anyone right now. We’ve won 10 straight games, all by double-digit points.”
In the latest CFP rankings, Notre Dame dropped from No. 9 to No. 10, a move Freeman found puzzling. He emphasized the team’s strong performance while acknowledging the impact conference champion slots have on at-large selections.
Junior running back Jeremiyah Love highlighted the team’s focus on closing out the season strong, as they prepare for their playoff fate announcement, expected after the conference championship games this weekend.
Despite their low ranking, statistics indicate that Notre Dame possesses one of the top 15 scoring offenses and defenses among teams in contention for the playoff.
The conclusion of conference championships on Dec. 7 will provide insight into their postseason prospects.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown