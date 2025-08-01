Notre Dame Football Opens Preseason Camp with High Expectations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame football opened its preseason camp on Thursday morning, bringing with it high expectations as head coach Marcus Freeman enters his fourth season. Freeman’s tenure has been marked by the team’s impressive run to the national championship game last year, setting a hopeful tone for 2025.

The Irish faced an immediate challenge on the first day of practice, with the quarterbacks throwing four interceptions. This raised questions about who might fill starting roles, particularly at quarterback, and how the team would adapt to new defensive strategies under a new coordinator.

<p“2024 has nothing to do with this 2025 team,” Freeman emphasized, reminding players to focus solely on the present. “Let’s utilize some of those good and bad things that we learned from last year, but you do that no matter what the previous experience was.”

The team conducted its first practice in front of media members, showcasing their depth, particularly in the defensive line with 22 players present. Despite missing some key players due to injuries, the Irish showed promising signs in their preparations.

Quarterback CJ Carr was seen honing his skills separately, while offensive lineman Charles Jagusah continued his recovery from an injury sustained during the summer. Freeman expressed optimism about Jagusah’s return, mentioning the team’s bond during their time together in Wyoming.

Newcomer Malachi Fields, a transfer from Virginia, captured attention resembling former standout Miles Boykin but added strength to the roster. Fields was expected to enhance the team’s offensive capabilities, addressing past weaknesses in their receiver lineup.

As the team transitioned into drills, Carr’s growth in physicality stood out. Meanwhile, Arkansas transfer Ty Washington also made his debut, looking to integrate into the offense after just joining the team this summer.

Defensively, the Irish began their drills with a lineup that included promising players and illustrated the depth at key positions. However, the quarterbacks faced pressure, with Kenny Minchey struggling at times, throwing an interception during 7-on-7 work.

Freeman noted the importance of each player finding their rhythm and contributing to the team’s success. The competition for positions, especially at quarterback, remains open as practice continues ahead of their season opener against Miami on September 31.

One month remains until the opening night, and the Irish aim to build on last season’s momentum while addressing challenges that arise during camp.