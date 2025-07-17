Notre Dame Football Recruits Shine as Rivals Rankings Update

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Notre Dame football is celebrating a significant boost in its recruiting class as the updated Rivals rankings reveal the Fighting Irish’s impressive haul of blue-chip prospects. This latest update features fifteen Notre Dame commits now included in the Rivals300, showcasing the program’s continued success in attracting top talent.

Among the standout recruits is five-star EDGE Rodney Dunham from Charlotte, North Carolina. Dunham ranks sixth overall in the class and is one of just 12 players to receive five-star status ahead of the upcoming high school football season. This marks the first major update to the 2026 class rankings since April 21.

With Rivals now under new direction led by director of scouting Charles Power and national scout Cody Bellaire, the new rankings reflect a comprehensive overhaul. On3’s recruiting ratings have officially transitioned to Rivals, promising a more streamlined approach to class assessments.

Following closely behind Dunham in the rankings is Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh, who has soared to the 13th spot overall after a remarkable rise of 168 positions. McKeogh is now the nation’s fourth-rated offensive tackle, and his performance has put him on the verge of earning a coveted fifth star.

Other notable Irish recruits include Ewetade and Ian Premer, securing the 20th and 26th spots respectively. Ewetade ranks as the No. 6 EDGE nationwide and No. 3 in North Carolina, while Premer holds the distinction as the third tight end and top prospect in Kansas. Together, they represent part of Notre Dame’s six top-100 players.

In addition, the recruits from the Northeast are well represented in the rankings, including cornerback Khary Adams and safety Joey O’Brien, who rank 34th and 47th overall, respectively. Both players are positioned to impact Notre Dame’s defense significantly, with Adams rated as the fourth-best cornerback nationally.

The Irish’s commitment to defense continues with the addition of two top-150 four-star running backs, Ja’Kavius Edwards and Ja’Tavion Lister, both of whom rank in the top 150 nationally. The depth of talent in Notre Dame’s recruiting class is evident as it builds for the future.

As the college football season approaches, fans are eager to see how these top recruits will contribute to the Fighting Irish program. With the foundation laid by these impressive commitments, Notre Dame is poised for continued success on the recruiting trail.