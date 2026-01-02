Notre Dame Hires Colts’ Charlie Partridge as Defensive Line Coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — Notre Dame has announced the hiring of Charlie Partridge as its new defensive line coach. Partridge, who has been with the Indianapolis Colts since 2024, takes over the position previously held by Al Washington, who will transition to coaching linebackers.

Partridge brings a wealth of experience to Notre Dame, having coached the defensive line at Pittsburgh from 2017 to 2023 and serving as co-defensive coordinator during that time. His tenure at Pitt was marked by significant achievements, including accolades for coaching defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who was a unanimous All-American and a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before his time at Pittsburgh, Partridge was the head coach at Florida Atlantic University from 2014 to 2016. He has extensive college coaching experience, having worked at various institutions such as Drake, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Arkansas. He started his coaching career in 1996 as a graduate assistant at Drake, where he first worked alongside current Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

During their shared coaching experiences, Partridge and Ash built a strong professional rapport, coaching together at several schools. Their notable success at Wisconsin included three consecutive Big Ten titles and the development of players like future NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.

Partridge’s coaching has not gone unnoticed; he was named FootballScoop’s Defensive Line Coach of the Year in both 2020 and 2022. His ability to cultivate talent has produced several NFL prospects, including defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver, who received consensus All-American honors in 2020.

With the recent coaching shifts, including Washington’s move to linebackers, Notre Dame aims to strengthen its defense. Partridge, 52, returns to his alma mater with a commitment to developing the next generation of defensive linemen for the Fighting Irish.