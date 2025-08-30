Sports
Notre Dame Kicks Off Season Against Miami in Prime-Time Showdown
Miami Gardens, Florida — As the 2025 college football season begins, No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 10 Miami (FL) at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
This matchup marks a significant moment for Notre Dame as CJ Carr makes his first career start as quarterback. Carr, the grandson of legendary Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has shown potential but will be tested against a tough Miami crowd.
Last season, Notre Dame fell short of the national championship but returns with high expectations after an impressive recruiting class. The Irish feature a strong lineup, including running back Leonard Moore, adding to the team’s depth.
Notre Dame’s game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy calling the action. Molly McGrath and Taylon McGregor will provide sideline reports.
Streaming options for viewers without cable include services like Sling TV and YouTube TV, which will also carry the game.
The Irish have a packed schedule ahead, starting with Miami. They will later take on Texas A&M, Purdue, and Arkansas in the first month of the season. Additionally, Notre Dame has secured its home games on NBC through 2029, maintaining a traditional broadcast presence alongside streaming solutions.
Fans can expect more games to be featured on national networks, making it easier to catch their favorite team this fall. The matchup against Miami is just the beginning of the Fighting Irish’s journey in the 2025 season.
“We’re ready for this challenge,” Carr said in a pre-game interview. “It’s an exciting way to start the season.”
