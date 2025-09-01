Sports
Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting Quarterback vs. Miami
Goshen, IN — The University of Notre Dame has named CJ Carr as its starting quarterback for the upcoming game against Miami on Sunday. This decision marks a significant moment in Carr’s college career as he steps into the pivotal role.
The announcement came during a press conference held on Friday afternoon, where Head Coach Marcus Freeman expressed confidence in Carr’s abilities. “CJ has shown exceptional skills and leadership during practice. We believe he is ready to take the reins and lead our team,” Freeman said.
Carr, a freshman, has impressed coaches with his strong arm and quick decision-making. He was previously lauded for his performance in high school, where he was a standout player at his position. The team looks to build on its recent successes as they prepare to face a tough opponent in Miami.
Fans have mixed reactions to the decision, with many citing Carr’s inexperience as a potential issue. However, those close to the program remain optimistic, noting that he has faced pressure situations in the past.
<p“The coaching staff believes in CJ, and that says a lot,” said senior wide receiver Chris Tyree. “We’re excited to see what he can do on the field.”
<pAs game day approaches, all eyes will be on Carr as he leads the Fighting Irish in this critical matchup.
Recent Posts
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media
- Kelsea Ballerini to Perform Exclusive Concert in Chicago
- Personal Injury Lawyers Embrace AI, But Adoption Remains Limited
- Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi’s Team Wins Debut Match in Uruguay
- Elena Rybakina Reunites with Coach, Advances in US Open
- Phoenix Faces High Temperatures and Pollution Advisory This Labor Day
- Erik Jones Aims for Victory at Southern 500 in Darlington
- Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting Quarterback vs. Miami
- Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado Injured During FIBA AmeriCup Game
- Son Heung-min Set for LAFC Home Debut Against San Diego FC
- Moldova’s Election Registration Closes as Pro-European Push Grows
- New Spinoff ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Set to Launch on ABC
- Aliyah Boston, Odyssey Sims Lead Fever Past Sparks in Close Game
- NFL Preseason Updates: Rookies and Injuries Dominate Headlines