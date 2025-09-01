Notre Dame Names CJ Carr Starting Quarterback vs. Miami

Goshen, IN — The University of Notre Dame has named CJ Carr as its starting quarterback for the upcoming game against Miami on Sunday. This decision marks a significant moment in Carr’s college career as he steps into the pivotal role.

The announcement came during a press conference held on Friday afternoon, where Head Coach Marcus Freeman expressed confidence in Carr’s abilities. “CJ has shown exceptional skills and leadership during practice. We believe he is ready to take the reins and lead our team,” Freeman said.

Carr, a freshman, has impressed coaches with his strong arm and quick decision-making. He was previously lauded for his performance in high school, where he was a standout player at his position. The team looks to build on its recent successes as they prepare to face a tough opponent in Miami.

Fans have mixed reactions to the decision, with many citing Carr’s inexperience as a potential issue. However, those close to the program remain optimistic, noting that he has faced pressure situations in the past.

<p“The coaching staff believes in CJ, and that says a lot,” said senior wide receiver Chris Tyree. “We’re excited to see what he can do on the field.”

<pAs game day approaches, all eyes will be on Carr as he leads the Fighting Irish in this critical matchup.