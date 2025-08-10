Notre Dame Players Kevin Bauman and Kedren Young to Miss 2025 Season Due to Injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame announced Saturday that sixth-year tight end Kevin Bauman and second-year running back Kedren Young will miss the entire 2025 season due to knee injuries sustained in practice.

Young, a Texas native, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. The team reported the injury occurred during a practice session earlier this week. As a freshman, Young had 116 rushing yards and one touchdown in seven games for the Fighting Irish last season. His potential was highly regarded as he ranked No. 10 among running backs in the 2024 recruiting class.

Bauman, who has faced multiple injuries throughout his career, announced via Instagram that he will retire from football due to an articular cartilage injury in his left knee, marking his fourth major knee injury. Last season, Bauman recorded six catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

“Unfortunately, I have suffered yet another season-ending injury,” Bauman wrote. “While my football journey has come to an end, I can confidently say the rest of my life is just getting started.” Bauman has had a challenging career, having missed seasons due to a fractured fibula and ACL injuries.

Bauman’s absence leaves the tight end group thinner; however, Notre Dame still has returning talents, including Eli Raridon and Arkansas transfer Ty Washington, along with two freshmen.

Young’s absence will also impact the team, but Notre Dame’s backfield remains strong with Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Gi’Bran Payne, and Aneyas Williams ready to step up. The Irish open their season against Miami on August 31.