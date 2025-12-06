Notre Dame’s Playoff Hopes Dim as Key Teams Win Championships

South Bend, Indiana — The annual debate around the Notre Dame Fighting Irish‘s place in college football is heating up again this year. Despite their impressive 10-game winning streak, Notre Dame’s chances at a College Football Playoff (CFP) appearance may rest on the outcomes of several conference championship games this weekend.

With the Irish not participating in any championship game, their fate is uncertain. Standout moments from earlier this season, particularly losses to the Texas A&M Aggies, weigh heavily on their resume. As other top teams prepare for their championship matches, Notre Dame must rely on the performance of rival teams.

The most significant threats to Notre Dame’s playoff hopes include the Alabama Crimson Tide and the BYU Cougars. Alabama has a clear path ahead; a victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship would secure their spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, BYU faces a tough matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Big 12 Championship. An upset win for BYU could secure both teams a place in the playoff bracket.

Currently, the CFP format allows for various automatic playoff berths. The four winners of major conference championships will fill four spots, and the highest-ranked team from the Group of Five conferences will take another. With additional spots likely going to teams from the Big Ten and Big 12, many speculate all available slots could be filled before discussing Notre Dame’s case.

If Alabama wins against Georgia, and Texas Tech maintains its position with a victory over BYU, both teams would occupy critical playoff spots. Other strong contenders, including the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas A&M Aggies, seem poised for playoff spots as well.

After BYU’s disappointing loss to Texas Tech, who were ranked fourth entering the weekend, the Cougars’ chances at a playoff appearance evaporated. Their loss adds to the growing concerns for Notre Dame as they find themselves increasingly on the outside looking in.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman‘s team now faces a long wait to see if they can remain in the playoff conversation, depending on the final results from this weekend’s championship games. With teams like Alabama still in the hunt, the Fighting Irish are left hoping for a miracle.

Despite a history of dominance, if the Irish cannot secure a place in the playoffs this year, it would raise more questions about their independent status in college football.