Notre Dame Secures Commitment from Four-Star QB Teddy Jarrard

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame football made headlines Thursday afternoon with the commitment of four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard from Kennesaw, Georgia. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 190 pounds, Jarrard chose the Fighting Irish over prominent programs including Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

This commitment is a significant win for head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff as they continue to build their 2027 recruiting class. Jarrard, recently named the Quarterback MVP at a Rivals camp, has seen his stock rise rapidly, transitioning from a strong-rated four-star to potential five-star status.

Rivals ranks Jarrard as the No. 52 player in the class and the No. 2 quarterback, while 247Sports lists him as the No. 18 quarterback and unranked overall. The 247 Composite, averaging rankings from several sites, places him as the No. 15 quarterback and No. 195 player nationally.

The timeline for Jarrard’s recruitment moved quickly after Notre Dame offered him just over a month ago, on June 21. Despite the slow start for quarterback offers this cycle, Notre Dame’s full-court press paid off, enabling them to land their top-target quarterback.

According to his breakout statistics, Jarrard has completed 362 of 551 passes (65.7 percent) for 4,712 yards, with 49 touchdowns and 16 interceptions across two seasons as a starter. His standout sophomore year showcased his skills as he completed 209 of 291 passes (71.8 percent) for 2,647 yards, scoring 31 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Jarrard joins fellow commits Ellis McGaskin, a four-star linebacker, and long snapper Sean Kraft in Notre Dame’s 2027 class. He has expressed enthusiasm about getting involved in recruiting future prospects for the Irish.

The commitment solidifies Notre Dame’s standing as a competitive force in college football recruiting, particularly in a year when they aim to continue their momentum for future classes. Jarrard noted the unique culture at Notre Dame, stating he felt the most support and connection with the program compared to other schools he considered.