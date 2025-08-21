Notre Dame Unveils New Sports-Specific Leprechaun Logo Ahead of Football Season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – The University of Notre Dame Athletics Department has introduced a refreshed Leprechaun logo ahead of the 2025-26 athletic season. On August 21, the university revealed the Football Leprechaun mark, the first in a planned series of sports-specific logos designed to represent each varsity sport at Notre Dame.

The new logo features the iconic Leprechaun running while holding a football. It was created by Fighting Irish Media and draws inspiration from the styles and movements of past and present student-athletes. The athletic department aims to celebrate the unique essence of each sport with these upcoming marks.

The Leprechaun logo has a rich history at Notre Dame, first appearing on the cover of Time magazine on November 20, 1964, featuring the university’s then-head football coach, Ara Parseghian. Over the decades, it has become synonymous with Notre Dame athletics, symbolizing the determination and tenacity of the Fighting Irish.

“The Leprechaun represents the tenacious and determined spirit of the Fighting Irish,” a university spokesperson said. “This logo, drawn from a legacy known around the world, embodies Fighting Irish Football.”

The Football Leprechaun mark will be prominently displayed on the sidelines during home games this season. Additionally, Under Armour will feature the logo on new Fighting Irish athletic apparel, which is now available for fans.

As excitement builds for the upcoming season, Notre Dame will host its first home game against the opponent on September 13, following a successful previous season where they defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 23-13 in College Station.