Sports
Notre Dame Women’s Soccer Remains Undefeated with 3-0 Victory Over Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0-1) improved their undefeated record this season by defeating the Michigan Wolverines (2-3-0) 3-0 at Alumni Stadium on Thursday evening.
The Irish scored all three goals via headers, with sophomore trio Izzy Engle, Abby Mills, and Ellie Hodsden contributing to the win. Senior Laney Matriano led the team with a career-high three assists, while senior Leah Klenke and graduate Carolyn Calzada also assisted in the match.
Notre Dame dominated the game, outshooting the Wolverines 16-5. Sophomore Sonoma Kasica recorded three saves and achieved her ninth career clean sheet in goal.
The scoring commenced in the 11th minute after Matriano executed a free kick from centerfield, finding Calzada on the left wing. Calzada then sent a cross to Engle in the box, who netted her fifth goal of the season with a header, putting the Irish ahead 1-0.
Mills scored her first goal of the season in the 72nd minute, converting a corner kick from Matriano into the right upper corner of the net. Shortly after, Hodsden sealed the game with her second goal, assisted by Matriano and Klenke, with a well-placed header.
UP NEXT
The Irish will host Oakland on Sunday, August 31 at 6:00 PM.
