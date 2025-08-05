Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Cincinnati Open Ahead of U.S. Open

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Novak Djokovic, a three-time champion, has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open for the second consecutive year, confirming his absence on Monday. The 38-year-old Serbian tennis star has not played since his semifinal appearance at Wimbledon last month.

Djokovic’s withdrawal comes as he prepares for the U.S. Open, which begins on August 24. He cited a non-medical reason for skipping the tournament, where main draw action starts on August 7.

Currently ranked No. 6 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Djokovic holds a 45-12 record at the Cincinnati Open. His last appearance there was memorable, as he saved a championship point to defeat Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling 2023 final.

This season, Djokovic has a record of 26-9 and won his 100th tour-level title in May at a tournament in Geneva. However, he faced early exits at both the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open and withdrew from the Italian Open in Rome.

His recent performances at major tournaments have raised concerns about his physical condition. After his loss to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, Djokovic admitted that maintaining his energy throughout extended matches has been challenging. “I feel like I’m going into the match with a tank half empty,” he explained.

The Cincinnati Open remains competitive with top players like Sinner and Alcaraz participating. Djokovic’s strategy seems to be focused on conserving energy to increase his chances at the U.S. Open, where he aims to secure his 25th Grand Slam title.

As Djokovic prepares for his upcoming matches, the tennis community is watching closely, eager to see how the legendary player performs without recent match experience.