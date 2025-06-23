Novo Nordisk’s Amycretin Shows Promising Weight Loss Results in Trials

CHICAGO, Illinois — Novo Nordisk announced Friday that its experimental drug, amycretin, helped overweight and obese adults lose up to 24% of their weight in early-stage trials. The results were shared at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association and published in the Lancet medical journal.

In the trials, both a daily pill and a weekly injection form of amycretin were tested. Most reported side effects were gastrointestinal and comparable to those of other contemporary weight-loss medications. “We are seeing promising results as we move toward broader trials,” said Martin Holst Lange, head of development at Novo Nordisk.

The Phase 3 program for amycretin is set to begin in 2026 and is expected to take several years, with regulatory review to follow. Earlier this month, the company indicated plans to start commercializing the drug in the first quarter of 2026.

Amycretin works by mimicking the gut hormone GLP-1 and targeting receptors for the amylin hormone, known for suppressing hunger. In a 36-week trial, a 20-milligram weekly dose led to a 22% weight loss on average among non-diabetic participants, while a higher 60-mg dose resulted in a 24.3% reduction.

In a Phase 1 study involving once-daily oral amycretin, patients took doses ranging from 3 mg to 100 mg. Those taking 50 mg saw an average weight loss of 10.4%, while maximum dose users lost about 13.1%. Novo Nordisk reported that weight loss continued over the treatment period, suggesting more time on the drug could yield even greater results.

Experts commenting in the Lancet emphasized that while additional weight loss is beneficial, the focus of obesity management is shifting toward minimizing the risk of cardiovascular disease and other health issues that accompany obesity. They called for further studies comparing amycretin to existing GLP-1 drugs to better understand its role in obesity treatment.