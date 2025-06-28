Novo Nordisk Announces $299 Wegovy Offer for Obesity Patients in July

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Novo Nordisk is set to offer any dose of its obesity treatment Wegovy® (semaglutide) for $299 to uninsured or self-paying patients from July 1 to July 31, 2025. The initiative aims to increase access to this FDA-approved medication through a partnership with WeightWatchers and CenterWell Pharmacy.

Beginning next month, patients can purchase Wegovy via Wegovy.com and redeem a code at a pharmacy of their choice. CenterWell Pharmacy, recently linked with Novo Nordisk and WeightWatchers, is one of the pharmacies offering this deal. Prescriptions will also be available at NovoCare Pharmacy, Ro, and LifeMD.

This promotional price replaces the existing offer of $199, which ends on June 30, 2025. Patients who took advantage of the prior savings from May 22 to June 30 can use the new offer for one fill in July. After this promotional period, self-paying patients will pay $499 monthly for Wegovy.

“Novo Nordisk continues to build on existing efforts and identify new options that help all patients,” a company press release stated. The announcement follows the abrupt end of its relationship with Hims & Hers Health, an American telehealth firm, concerning alleged sales of compounded semaglutide post-FDA resolution of a supply shortage.

Obesity affects approximately 40% of adults in the U.S., leading to around $173 billion in health expenditures in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Novo Nordisk has taken legal action against entities marketing counterfeit drugs, indicating they have filed nearly 120 lawsuits across 34 states to combat the issue. Wegovy was FDA-approved for adult obesity treatment in June 2021 and later for adolescents aged 12 and older in December 2022.