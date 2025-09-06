NPR Icon Susan Stamberg Retires After Over 50 Years

Washington, D.C. — Susan Stamberg, a defining voice in public radio and a pioneer in journalism, has retired from NPR after more than five decades. Her final day at the network was Monday, marking the end of an iconic chapter in American broadcasting.

Stamberg joined NPR at its inception in 1971 and became a household name as the host of ‘All Things Considered‘ for 14 years. She later took on the role of the first host of ‘Weekend Edition Sunday‘ and served as a special correspondent, particularly focusing on the arts. Recognized as one of NPR’s ‘founding mothers,’ Stamberg helped shape the network’s identity and has been an influential figure in radio.

In an interview with ‘All Things Considered’ host Ari Shapiro, Stamberg shared her feelings about the term “founding mothers,” which she coined. ‘I was getting tired of these founding fathers,’ she said, laughing. She also noted her significant role as the first woman to anchor a nationally broadcast evening news program.

Reflecting on her long career, Stamberg shared, ‘You feel you have to be extra special good’ in a male-dominated field. She has won numerous journalist awards and holds places in both the Broadcasting and Radio Halls of Fame.

NPR’s editor in chief, Edith Chapin, praised Stamberg for her contributions, underscoring her impressive accolades within journalism. ‘She won nearly every journalism award for broadcasting,’ Chapin said.

Stamberg also mentioned her personal emphasis on creating a relatable experience for her listeners. She is fondly remembered for introducing a Sunday morning puzzle segment, which grew from her own love for the challenge. ‘I thought, what do I like to do on Sunday mornings? And I thought, I love to do the Sunday puzzle,’ she said.

As she bids farewell, her legacy encompasses not only her journalistic achievements but also personal connections made with listeners throughout her career. She expressed gratitude in her goodbye, stating, ‘Thank you for the more than 50 years that you have given all of us — the country, the network, and me, personally.’

Stamberg’s influence on public media will continue to resonate with countless audiences, securing her status as a beloved figure in American journalism.