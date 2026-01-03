NPR’s Korva Coleman Reflects on News Reporting Challenges and Triumphs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Korva Coleman, a prominent newscaster at NPR, shares her experiences and insights into the world of news broadcasting in a recent interview. Coleman, who wakes up at 11:55 p.m. to prepare for her early morning shifts, leads NPR’s five-minute newscasts that attract millions of listeners weekly.

During her conversation with host Tamara Keith, Coleman emphasized the importance of accuracy in reporting. She noted that NPR’s newscasts rank as the top podcast in the United States, surpassing other popular programs. “We are always here,” she asserts, highlighting her commitment to delivering timely news.

Reflecting on her career, Coleman recalls significant moments that have shaped her professional journey. One pivotal incident was the September 11 attacks when she was on-air, delivering breaking news while grappling with the unfolding crisis. “I ended the day with the 4 p.m. Eastern Time Newscast,” she said, recalling the gravity of that day.

Additionally, Coleman discussed challenges regarding pronunciation and the constant pressure of live broadcasting. She shared a humorous anecdote about mispronouncing Eyjafjallajokull, an Icelandic volcano, and her reliance on embassies for assistance with difficult names, which highlights the meticulous preparation involved.

Despite the challenges faced in journalism today, including underfunded public media, Coleman expresses a profound sense of purpose in her work. “I approach journalism as a calling,” she said, likening her dedication to that of individuals in nursing or teaching. This sentiment resonates through her commitment to NPR and its listeners.

Coleman concluded her interview with a reflection on the evolving landscape of news media, noting the importance of collaboration among her small team of producers and editors. She remains optimistic about the future of public radio and its role in informing the public.