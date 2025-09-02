Entertainment
NPR Pioneer Susan Stamberg Reflects on Five Decades in Radio
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Susan Stamberg, a legendary figure in broadcasting, is retiring after an influential 50-year career with NPR. Known for being the first woman to anchor a nightly newscast, Stamberg has left an indelible mark on the radio landscape.
The announcement of her retirement comes as part of a special program set to air on September 1, 2025. This episode revisits a conversation with Stamberg from July 3, 2017, when she appeared on Charlotte Talks with host Mike Collins.
During the discussion, Stamberg shared her early experiences in radio, including her debut as a “weather girl.” She reflected on the challenges of being a woman in a predominantly male industry and how she navigated those obstacles throughout her career.
Stamberg also spoke about the evolution of radio in the digital age, emphasizing the importance of adapting to new media trends while staying true to the core of radio storytelling.
“Radio is about connection, and that will never change,” she stated during the interview. “It’s a great time to be involved in this medium, even with all the shifts.”
Mike Collins also shared his thoughts on Stamberg’s impact, calling her a “founding mother of NPR.” He highlighted her ability to bring stories to life with empathy and insight.
As Stamberg prepares to step back from her role, her contributions to journalism will continue to inspire future generations of radio hosts and producers.
