NRA Leaders Discuss Reforms Amid Positive Outlook in Atlanta Interview

Atlanta, Georgia – In an in-person interview at the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, Katie Pavlich, editor of Townhall.com and Fox News contributor, sat down with Doug Hamlin, CEO and executive vice president of the NRA. The discussion focused on the organization’s ongoing reforms and path forward after a challenging six years.

“There is no hiding from a smart, experienced and honest journalist like Katie Pavlich,” said Hamlin. “We have nothing to hide and a lot of positive things to talk about, so I jumped at the chance.”

The interview began with Pavlich asking about the NRA’s current state. Hamlin responded, “I’m very optimistic right now. We’re really pleased with where we are as we move forward.” He acknowledged the NRA’s recent past but expressed confidence in its future.

Pavlich, emphasizing the NRA’s cultural significance, probed Hamlin about regaining trust among former members who perceive the organization as corrupt or mismanaged. “We were going to rebuild the trust of the members, the donors, the industry and our staff,” Hamlin stated, outlining his commitment to transparency and communication.

“We’re an open book … We have nothing to hide,” Hamlin assured. He highlighted the introduction of a chief compliance officer, separate from the executive leadership.

Hamlin also discussed the NRA’s involvement in legal battles in California, dismissing claims that the organization neglects gun owners in the state. “We spend more money litigating in California than any other state,” he said, clarifying misconceptions held by some local members.

The conversation widened to include the NRA’s various initiatives, from Competitive Shooting Division activities to support for women and new gun owners. The interview underscored the NRA’s commitment to defending the Second Amendment, which Hamlin and Pavlich believe is crucial for America’s freedoms.

The interview is available for all NRA members and free citizens who value their rights. It serves as a call to action as the nation celebrates the Fourth of July, highlighting the importance of hunting and shooting traditions.